Supporters of President Trump drive around the streets of Gainesville as part of a rally

People showed their support for President Donald Trump by decorating their cars and riding around Gainesville on Saturday. On the same day in South Florida, Former President Barack Obama was rallying for the Biden-Harris ticket.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of President Trump supporters gathered at the Oaks Mall before hitting the road at 3 PM on Saturday. More than 50 cars participated in the parade and some were decorated with flags and signs,

“It is important to show the other side of Gainesville. We are patriotic, we are freedom-loving, and you see all of the American flags. That is what stands for Trump, freedom,” said Lynn Rousseau.

President Trump cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Barack Obama was campaigning on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket in South Florida.

