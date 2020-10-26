30 new COVID-19 cases in Marion County Schools, 252 quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After only seeing 17 new positive cases last week, Marion County Public schools report double the amount of cases over the last seven days.

Between Oct. 16-22, the district reported 30 new positive cases of the virus, resulting in 252 individuals being quarantined.

Schools and departments affected include: Belleview High, Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary, Dunnellon Middle, East Marion Elementary, Finance Department, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Harbour View Elementary, Hillcrest, Lake Weir High, Legacy Elementary, Osceola Middle, Shady Hill Elementary, Vanguard High and Transportation Department.

MCPS Covid-19 weekly report Oct. 16-22 (MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.