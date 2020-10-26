Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 10 Florida is back to work on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 31 players and several staff members, including head coach Dan Mullen, test positive for the virus.

According to Mullen, at least on player has tested positive as late as Saturday, so the team will not be at full strength when they return to practice on Monday afternoon.

“We’ll figure it out,” Mullen said during his presser. “Right? I mean we should have, what, I think you need 53 is what they say? The league says if you have 53 you’ve got to play. I’m sure we’ll have 53 guys ready to play.”

During his Zoom call with the media, Mullen did not provide a lot of details about player or the team status. He also declined to

“I’m not going to confirm or deny anything, I mean I don’t get into medical records of players and what goes on, just like anything," he stated. "I’m not going to say yes or no on anything as far as medical records and stuff. But we feel that, again, we have not had tons of, really, a whole lot of major issues or anything that we’ve seen be really serious to this point.”

Florida was forced to take off the last two weeks due to CDC quarantine guidelines and will face a tall order ramping up practice efforts as they prepare for Halloween this weekend.

“I think just getting back into the flow of the game routine here,” Mullen said. “It’s been two weeks since we’ve practiced, it’ll be three weeks between games. That’s not kind of a normal deal. Usually when you have that break, you’re playing a bowl game but you have a very different, set schedule and different organization, different planning. So, you know for us, just getting our guys back into regular game week routine, we’ll try to do that today.

“I don’t expect us to come out there and have certainly our sharpest, most crisp practice of the year, but I do expect us to have great energy, excitement and enthusiasm to be on the field to be back out there to get going as we kind of build up to Saturday.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.