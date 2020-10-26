Advertisement

FDACS makes arrest in gas pump skimmer investigation in Levy County

David Ortiz-Barban used skimming devices at gas pumps at the Marathon gas station in Bronson.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers from the state’s Agriculture Department arrested a man in connection with a credit card skimming operation in Levy County.

Investigators say David Ortiz-Barban used skimming devices at gas pumps at the Marathon gas station in Bronson.

The devices were discovered in August.

Surveillance video showed a cargo van that investigators traced to the 33-year-old.

“The Sunshine State is known for beaches and oranges, but also fraud — we are the top state for scams, and gas pump skimmers are a driving factor,” stated Commissioner Nikki Fried in a press release. “Skimmers, and the criminals who install them, threaten consumer rights and interests, as well as Floridians' economic security — since 2015 FDACS has located and removed over 4,860 skimmers at gas stations throughout the state. FDACS is committed to aggressively pursuing these perpetrators and taking swift action to protect consumers.”

According to FDACS: Ortiz-Barban was charged with the following:

  • One (1) count of Grand Theft While Causing Damage to Property of Another in excess of $1000.00 pursuant to Florida Statute §812.014 (2)(a)(3)(b) a felony of the first degree
  • Two (2) counts of Unauthorized Access to an Electronic Device pursuant to Florida Statute §815.06 (3)(b)(2) felonies of the second degree
  • Two (2) counts of Criminal Mischief (interruption or impairment of a business operation) pursuant to Florida Statute §806.13 (1)(b)(3) felonies of the third degree
  • One (1) count of Possession of a Skimming Device pursuant to Florida Statute §817.625 (2)(c) a felony of the third degree

He is in the Hernando County jail on a $30,000 bond.

