Halloween 2020: tips for a fun and safe holiday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you’re planning a Quarantine-o-ween or a more traditional trick-or-treat, there is still plenty to do this Halloween even during the pandemic.

Lifestyle contributor, Victoria Sophia said with about 4 thousand injuries reported every Halloween, this year is more important than ever to celebrate safely.

“We want everything to be really fun, but unfortunately with the pandemic we’re not gonna be able to do the activities we usually do and since 40 million trick-or-treaters usually trick-or-treat every year,” said Sophia “We want them to feel something special so the idea is to do things at home that are safe so get the pumpkins, get the crafting kits, do something at home that are fun.”

Sophia said one of the most dangerous at home activities is carving a pumpkin. In order to avoid knife related injuries, she recommends using the pumpkin kit set for kids or to decorate with stickers and markers instead.

She said there are plenty of other ideas for creative ways to celebrate.

“From making your own candied apples at home or special rice krispie type treats, you want to make sure that there’s something special for the day and even if you buy things that is something you can keep as a memory for your kids that they create at home, that’s gonna be fun just as much as going door to door,” said Sophia.

She reminds people planning to trick-or-treat to practice social distancing by not crowding at doors or on streets and sidewalks.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.