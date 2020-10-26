Man arrested in Columbia County in connection with a Georgia homicide

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County deputies detain a homicide suspect from Georgia.

Lee Allen Mayhew was arrested after a traffic stop in Columbia County on Friday. He is a suspect in a homicide in Bulloch County in Georgia, and had active federal warrants for weapons offenses and was suspected of other burglaries in the Peach State.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they were advised from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that a burglary suspect in a stolen vehicle was traveling through our county.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by our deputies to quickly and safely apprehend this dangerous individual,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “The cooperation with our law enforcement partners helped to ensure that a potentially dangerous encounter was resolved swiftly and peacefully.”

Mayhew was arrested without incident. He was then transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility. CCSO Detectives are assisting Georgia authorities with their investigation.

