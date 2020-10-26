Marion County car crash leaves one person dead

MARION Co., Fla. (WCJB) -One person is dead after a crash in Marion Co.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a pick-up truck was going east on U.S. Hwy 27 Sunday, near the Town and Country Animal Hospital.

Troopers said the truck blew out a tire and swerved across the median, hitting a car going west bound on its left side.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver is in critical condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.

