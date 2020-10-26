Advertisement

Pregnant woman stabbed in Lake City, suspect remains on the loose

Lake City Police are looking for Dwight M. Williams Sr. after he used a pocket knife to cut a pregnant woman's stomach diagonally.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still looking for man that stabbed a pregnant woman in Lake City.

Lake City Police are looking for Dwight M. Williams Sr. after he used a pocket knife to cut the victim’s stomach diagonally. According to Lake City Police, the woman says she tried to talk to Williams over an issue they had earlier in the day over text message. She told police Williams became loud and told her “he was not the person to be with messed with.” This is when he retrieved a knife.

The woman was pulled away from Williams by a witness. Williams then fled the scene in a small white two-door Nissan.

He remains on the loose.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS but declined transport to a hospital for more treatment. If you have further information concerning this incident, contact Inv. Bates with the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343

