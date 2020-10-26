Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a quite day at the Ocala Police Department Monday as officers and staff mourned the loss of one of their own.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash near Dunnellon Sunday morning.

First responders found Chief Greg Graham’s plane on SW 140 Ave. MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating Chief Graham’s death with Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/L3Y0rOOs8z — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 26, 2020

At 11:30 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Marion County Fire Rescue Crews, responded to Southwest 140th Avenue in Dunnellon in reference to a plane crash.

When they arrived they found a single-engine private plane, with the deceased pilot who was identified as Chief Greg Graham.

Monday MCSO Major Crimes detectives along with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were at the crash site conducting their investigation.

Graham’s car was parked outside of the police department so that the public had the opportunity to pay their respects.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham’s car has been parked outside of the PD. Last night Walmart donated 9 boxes of flowers to honor Graham, and today JoAnne Greco and her grandchildren brought their own bouquet to add. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/rKq7uZzjjB — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 26, 2020

“I read about it yesterday about what happened and we were touched. My children, my grandchildren respect law enforcement, my entire family, and we just wanted to pay our respects,” JoAnne Greco said as she visited the police department with her grandchildren.

Mayor Kent Guinn arrived to the police department around 5:30 p.m. after driving from North Carolina.

BREAKING | Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn is now addressing media on the death of Police Chief Greg Graham in front of PD. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/aEzCl9FEX3 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 26, 2020

“He’s done such a great job for our community and not only as chief of police, but just an all around great guy for our community. He’s caring he’s loving, people love him and he’s going to be missed,” Guinn said at the podium.

Mayor Guinn said he would visit Amy Graham and the Graham family after the press conference was done.

Chief Greg Graham’s funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. His body will be brought back to Ocala from the medical examiner in Leesburg Tuesday morning around eight.

He will be brought to Hiers-Baxley funeral home. Officers will be blocking all intersections along the way.

The procession will pass on front of the police department some time around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.