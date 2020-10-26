Russell Report: How COVID-19 will impact Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators insider Steve Russell shares his thoughts on how the long layoff will affect Florida’s chances in their upcoming game against Missouri in the Swamp, on Halloween.

Plus, we know winning is contagious but does it also breed arrogance...listen and decide for yourself.

And while COVID-19 forced the country into quarantine for some months, sports across the board suffered dismal ratings.

Steve may have the answer why there just might not be enough viewership to go around.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.