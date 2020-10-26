Advertisement

Russell Report: How COVID-19 will impact Gators

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators insider Steve Russell shares his thoughts on how the long layoff will affect Florida’s chances in their upcoming game against Missouri in the Swamp, on Halloween.

Plus, we know winning is contagious but does it also breed arrogance...listen and decide for yourself.

And while COVID-19 forced the country into quarantine for some months, sports across the board suffered dismal ratings.

Steve may have the answer why there just might not be enough viewership to go around.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
No. 10 Florida is back to work on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 31 players and several staff members, including head coach Dan Mullen, test positive for the virus.

Florida Baseball Delivers a Shutout against TCU, Advances to College World Series Finals

Updated: Jun. 26, 2017 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Elgin O. Rucker
Cory Durden and Jalaysha Thomas named Scholar Athletes of the Year. Both took home $1000 scholarships each.

Florida Softball Falls Short in World Series Game 2, Lose National Championship to Oklahoma

Updated: Jun. 13, 2017 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr
Florida Softball Falls Short in World Series Game 2, Lose National Championship to Oklahoma