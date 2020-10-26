Sinkhole continues to threaten homes; pool likely destroyed this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A large sinkhole opened up last Thursday in a residential portion of Gainesville and is now threatening to destroy a pool. Urban sinkholes are rather uncommon in Florida, according to Geologist Ted Goodman.

“There was a void underneath there. the roof could no longer hold the load and it’s collapsed," said Goodman. "Although sinkholes here are not very common, they do occur and when they do happen, they’re usually dramatic like this. They happen quickly and they are pretty steep sided and kind of deep.”

GRU crews were out Monday working on power lines that were affected by the sinkhole.

Goodman says the biggest threat with sinkholes, like this one, is the fact of how unpredictable they are.

“The thing with sinkholes is, we cant predict of when, where and how big,” Goodman said. "There’s just nobody that can do that.”

Goodman says he is most concerned for the two houses on the south side of the sinkhole, one of which will most likely have their pool engulfed sometime this week. In terms of filling the sinkhole, since it’s on private property, it’s ultimately going to be up to the homeowners.

“It will take many many dump truck loads of fill material to fill that back in,” Goodman said. "Maybe even more importantly is we don’t know what the stability is under these homes. So that’s where it’s going to fall to the property owners and most likely with their insurance companies to try and get a geotechnical investigation done.”

