Advertisement

Small poultry processing facility proposed for location outside of Micanopy

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A minor poultry processing facility may be coming to a neighborhood outside of Micanopy. A special use permit application submitted to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners is proposing the plant to be built west of I-75 on NW 193rd St.

The Marion County Planning and Zoning Commission was scheduled to discuss there proposal during a meeting on Monday.

TV20 talked with residents who said they are concerned about where the poultry processing facility may be built but the agent who filed the application said the facility could actually benefit residents near Micanopy.

The applicant, King Tut Corp., has requested to build the slaughtering and processing facility to help supply product for Zeezenia International Market, an ethnic grocery store in Gainesville.  Zeezenia International Market currently sells their chickens out of a farm in Newberry and wants to build its own facility to expand their farming capacity.

Some nearby residents said they are worried about potential run off and odors from the site.

“This is a neighborhood, there’s plenty of farmland around the area. There’s plenty of better places, commercial areas for something like this,” Resident Clayton Mellen said.

According to the proposal, all processing would be conducted indoors and the staging facilities for animals will  will be designed to minimize off-site odors.

“Any smells that come out of our facility, the USDA inspector will shut down our facility, period,” King Tut Corp Agent Dr. Fawzy Ebrahim said.

According to the proposal, notices were mailed to nine property owners about the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing.

Resident Peter Hambleton said his property is on the southern border of the proposed plant site and he did not receive receive a notice.

“Expansion of the facility in the future is another major concern because this is largely an unregulated enterprise”

Residents like Mellen and Hableton said they would like to the the poultry processing plant be built somewhere else.

Dr. Ebrahim said he has no future plans to expand the proposed poultry facility other than what is detailed in the application and that his family has received negative backlash about the facility.

“I just want to confirm to anyone who is concerned, I would never do anything that would cause any discomfort to our neighbors,”

City of Newberry leaders and residents near the poultry farm located in Newberry have sent letters in support of the proposed plant to the Marion County Commission.

The board is set to discuss this permit application on November 17th.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Graham’s car was parked outside of the police department so that the public had the opportunity to pay their respects.

News

Sinkhole continues to threaten homes; pool likely destroyed this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
A large sinkhole opened up in a residential portion of Gainesville last week and now looks like it will destroy a pool.

News

GOP Narrows Democrats’ Early Vote Lead

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The Russell Report: 10/26/20

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Man arrested in Columbia County in connection with a Georgia homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Pregnant woman stabbed in Lake City, suspect remains on the loose

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

GOP Narrows Democrats’ Early Vote Lead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats have held a historic lead in pre-election day voting, outpacing Republican returns by hundreds of thousands, but the GOP is beginning to cut into that lead.

News

FDACS makes arrest in gas pump skimmer investigation in Levy County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Law enforcement officers from the state’s Agriculture Department arrested a man in connection with a credit card skimming operation in Levy County.

News

Pregnant woman stabbed in Lake City, suspect remains on the loose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police are looking for Dwight M. Williams Sr. after he used a pocket knife to cut a pregnant woman's stomach diagonally.

News

Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
No. 10 Florida is back to work on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 31 players and several staff members, including head coach Dan Mullen, test positive for the virus.