STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Bradford Co. got the chance to enjoy some spooky treats Sunday, socially distanced style.

The Kingsley Lake Baptist Church in Starke hosted a trunk or treat event.

People came out to enjoy candy and fun at the free event.

Those who attended decorated their cars, dressed up in costumes and got in the Halloween spirit.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.