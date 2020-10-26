The Week ahead: The stories you need to watch out for this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The brand new High Springs farmers market will debut on Tuesday.

The market is being put on by the High Springs Community Redevelopment Agency.

The market will open at 2:30 pm at the downtown pavilion. This is on NW 235th St. and NW 185th Rd.

The annual Wine to Water Wes Skiles Watership Stewardship awards will take place on Thursday.

The event will be held virtually this year and begin at 8 pm.

The goal of the program is to honor the memory of Wes Skiles, who’s mission was to educate people in Florida about its wide variety of water resources.

You can find a link to register here.

The fair is returning to Columbia Co.

The Florida Gateway Fairgrounds are hosting their annual fair starting on Friday.

People can enjoy livestock shows, vendors, rides and, of course, fair food.

Admission is $5 and gates open Friday at 5 pm.

