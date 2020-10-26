Advertisement

The Week ahead: The stories you need to watch out for this week

The week ahead
The week ahead(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The brand new High Springs farmers market will debut on Tuesday.

The market is being put on by the High Springs Community Redevelopment Agency.

The market will open at 2:30 pm at the downtown pavilion. This is on NW 235th St. and NW 185th Rd.

--

The annual Wine to Water Wes Skiles Watership Stewardship awards will take place on Thursday.

The event will be held virtually this year and begin at 8 pm.

The goal of the program is to honor the memory of Wes Skiles, who’s mission was to educate people in Florida about its wide variety of water resources.

You can find a link to register here.

--

The fair is returning to Columbia Co.

The Florida Gateway Fairgrounds are hosting their annual fair starting on Friday.

People can enjoy livestock shows, vendors, rides and, of course, fair food.

Admission is $5 and gates open Friday at 5 pm.

You can stay up to date on all these stories throughout the week on air and on our website.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Annual McIntosh Festival going online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Annual McIntosh Festival typically draws thousands of people every year but, due to the pandemic, the popular small-town get-together is moving online.

News

Annual McIntosh Festival goes online

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Columbia County Parade of Homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County builders and residents checked out the Parade of Homes Sunday.

News

Columbia County Parade of Homes

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

The Weekly Buzz: How a start up company is helping people find the right care plan.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The CEP Weekly Buzz

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

“Souls to the Polls” event helps inform voters and urges them to cast their ballot in the November 3rd election

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Souls to the Polls” event helps inform voters and urges them to cast their ballot in the November 3rd election

News

“Souls to the Polls” event helps inform voters and urges them to cast their ballot in the November 3rd election

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Souls to the Polls” event helps inform voters and urges them to cast their ballot in the November 3rd election

Local

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham dies in plane crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The crash happened Sunday morning

Local

Cross City hosted it’s annual Fall festival

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The town of Cross City held an annual Fall Festival Saturday afternoon.