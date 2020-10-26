TRAFFIC ALERT: One land blocked on I-75N after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is at a standstill after a semi-truck goes over a guard rail, landing in the median.

The crash happened on I-75, before mile marker 377, just south of Payne’s Prairie. Shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday, a semi-truck was traveling north when it went over the guard rail and came to a stop in the median. One lane is blocked going north-bound, however, no lanes are blocked going south-bound.

All traffic is at a near standstill, while first responders work.

No word on injuries or cause at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.