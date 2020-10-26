UF Hillel offers students free rides to cast early ballots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students can get a free ride to the polls to cast their early ballots thanks to UF Hillel.

The Mitzvote program is a non-partisan campaign that aims to get college students to vote early. A fleet of four street-legal golf carts are being used to transport students to the Reitz Union throughout early voting.

Masks are required on the free rides, and there is a limit of six people to one cart. The Executive Director of UF Hillel, Jonah Zinn, says “the idea is to mobilize students to get out and vote early, to educate students about the opportunity, and finally to reduce barriers towards early voting by creating a way to get people to the polls more easily in a COVID friendly way.”

The program has already given approximately 100 free rides to students. The carts circulate on two routes Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.