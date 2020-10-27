Advertisement

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Time is running out if you want books for a great price.

The last day to order a Bag of Books from the Alachua County Friends of the Library is this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The sale is replacing the bi-annual in-person sale that usually brings out thousands.

Mystery bags of books divided by genre can be ordered online.

Most bags are $5 - $10 for between 5 - 15 books.

Bookworms can pick up the bags on Halloween.

