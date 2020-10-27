Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness: advice from a survivor

After a 16 month battle, she's ready to share her story.
After a 16 month battle, she's ready to share her story.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month we have brought you the latest advice on breast cancer prevention and treatments from local experts. We’ve talked about how to look for breast cancer, how to treat it, and the process behind that treatment. Now let’s talk about what experts and survivors say you can do to stay healthy after becoming cancer-free.

“Breast cancer awareness month is a bit of a burden," said breast cancer survivor Fitz Koehler, "because it reminds me that I am never going to be able to forget about this. Every October someone is going to remind me that I had breast cancer.”

For survivors, the month of October is one filled with emotions.

“On the bright side, it reminds me of all of the people who have poured their hearts and their money and their brains for research into finding a cure. Thirty years ago ... if I found this bump where I found it ... I may not have made it.”

Fitness personality and UF graduate Fitz Koehler was diagnosed with breast cancer seven weeks after getting results back from a clean mammogram. After a 16-month battle, she’s inspired to share her story and remind others how important it is to be aware of the signs of breast cancer, even after you think you’re in the clear.

“With fitness ... with health ... with disease ... you have to be proactive. You are responsible for what you put in your mouth, the way you exercise, the way you sleep. Doctors do not creep in your bed at night looking for problems … so you have to discover them yourself or at least go to a doctor and let them examine you.”

Koehler said the two things men and women look for during their battle are 'hope’ and ‘information.’ She wrote a book just for that, called My Noisy Cancer Comeback.

Experts say if you have fought your battle with breast cancer, follow up appointments and constant communication with your doctors is key. American Cancer Society advises exercise, a healthy diet, and limiting alcohol intake are all factors that could prevent cancer from returning or progressing.

For more coverage from our Breast Cancer Awareness series and coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The planning board for Marion County elected to not recommend to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to approve the application for the King Tut Corp.

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second Alachua County Public School employee is placed on administrative leave due to an ASO investigation.

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The last day to order a Bag of Books from the Alachua County Friends of the Library is this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Sunday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies joined FHP troopers in a high speed car chase outside of Newberry.

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 8 hours ago