Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cameras were rolling as multiple agencies joined in a high speed car chase outside of Newberry.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies joined FHP troopers in pursuing Joshua Dey.

They say he was driving at more than 100 miles per hour.

A trooper unsuccessfully tried to use a pit maneuver to stop him.

Alachua County deputies used stop sticks causing him to drive into a ditch.

Dey was arrested and charged with fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

