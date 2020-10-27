Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cameras were rolling as multiple agencies joined in a high speed car chase outside of Newberry.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies joined FHP troopers in pursuing Joshua Dey.

They say he was driving at more than 100 miles per hour.

A trooper unsuccessfully tried to use a pit maneuver to stop him.

Alachua County deputies used stop sticks causing him to drive into a ditch.

Dey was arrested and charged with fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

Newberry Pursuit

Alachua County Sheriff's Office helps FHP end a pursuit on Sunday morning.

Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Monday, October 26, 2020

