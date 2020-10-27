Advertisement

Cities of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cities of Newberry and Archer have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County with hopes that the court will strike down a proposed charter amendment.

In the joint lawsuit filed electronically on Monday, both cities argue the proposed charter growth management area amendment is misleading to voters and violates state law.

The counties Charter Review Commission put forward a proposal that would create a Growth Management Area. If the measure is approved by voters, Alachua county would forever govern land development, even if land is annexed into a city.

Voters in Alachua County have the ability to vote on the Amendment in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

