Early voting turnout percentages in NCFL counties

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election Day is one week away and more voters have already cast their vote for this year’s presidential election compared to the number of registered voters who voted early during the 2016 presidential election.

Early voting kicked of last week in North Central Florida. Click here for early voting dates.

One Alachua County voter says she is glad she already dropped off her mail-in ballot.

“If I waited until November 3rd, you don’t know how long the line is going to be or whether you’ll be sick or who knows. So there’s an opportunity to vote early I do it every time,” Alachua County Voter Trudy Slagg said.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if you are voting by mail, the last day to mail off your ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27 because if it is mailed any day after, it may not arrive on time.

“I would say if they haven’t completely made up their mind, that they wait until Election Day because I also have heard that some voters have been asking if they can change their vote based on developments that have happened over the last couple weeks. If you’ve made up your mind and you’re pretty sure about which way you want to vote, do it now, get it over with and move on,” Alachua County Voter John Miller said.

Below you can find a list of links that will show updated voter turnout percentages for each county for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office

Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office

Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office

Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office

Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office

Union County Supervisor of Elections Office

Bradford County Supervisor of Elections Office

