Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police, in conjunction with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a home in High Springs after explosive devices were found.

HSPD and ASO were on the scene at a home on the 24000 Block of NW 190th Ave.

ASO says relatives were cleaning out a deceased family member’s home, when they came across some live WWII ordinances.

The devices were transported to.a safe location and exploded with the help from the ASO bomb squad.

WCJB will continue to follow this story while it develops.

