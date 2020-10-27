Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham is back home in Ocala.

He was killed Sunday in a plane crash, near the Marion County Airport in Dunellon.

Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.

South Pine Avenue is lit up in front of @ocalapd, as officers, first responders, friends and family line up for Chief Greg Graham. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/DKGEknGZGL — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 27, 2020

In the moments leading up to the procession, before officers had blocked the road, drivers gave a few honks to support the Graham family.

But once the motorcade came into view, just the soft rev of the motorcycles engines could be heard.

Dozens of sworn officers and non-uniformed employees stood ready to salute the late police chief.

Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander and a crew of firefighters were among those who stood along South Pine Avenue in support of their sister agency.

“Chief Graham’s son Tyler works for us, his daughter Kaylynn is a fire and paramedic in in Palm Coast and then I had a personal relationship with him also. I considered him a good friend,” Alexander said.

Graham worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, with much of that time spent in Ocala.

And the emotion of these past few days is something the Ocala agency will not likely forget.

“This is something that a lot of us will remember for the rest of our lives because he impacted us so much that we were able to really be together and do this as a team,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road. There will be outdoor seating in the baseball field of the church with a large screen which will live stream the service for those who are not able to go inside.

For those who plan on attending the service, OPD officials ask that masks be worn and guests main proper social distance. There will be a capacity limit with the church due to COVID-19.

Chief Graham will be buried in Melrose, Florida.

