Advertisement

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Chief Graham is escorted back to Ocala from the Medical Examiner in Leesburg.
Chief Graham is escorted back to Ocala from the Medical Examiner in Leesburg.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham is back home in Ocala. 

He was killed Sunday in a plane crash, near the Marion County Airport in Dunellon.

 Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.  

In the moments leading up to the procession, before officers had blocked the road, drivers gave a few honks to support the Graham family.  

But once the motorcade came into view, just the soft rev of the motorcycles engines could be heard.

  Dozens of sworn officers and non-uniformed employees stood ready to salute the late police chief.  

Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander and a crew of firefighters were among those who stood along South Pine Avenue in support of their sister agency.  

“Chief Graham’s son Tyler works for us, his daughter Kaylynn is a fire and paramedic in in Palm Coast and then I had a personal relationship with him also. I considered him a good friend,” Alexander said.  

Graham worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, with much of that time spent in Ocala.

  And the emotion of these past few days is something the Ocala agency will not likely forget.

  “This is something that a lot of us will remember for the rest of our lives because he impacted us so much that we were able to really be together and do this as a team,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.  

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road. There will be outdoor seating in the baseball field of the church with a large screen which will live stream the service for those who are not able to go inside.

For those who plan on attending the service, OPD officials ask that masks be worn and guests main proper social distance. There will be a capacity limit with the church due to COVID-19.

Chief Graham will be buried in Melrose, Florida.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road.
The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road.(Ocala Police Depatment)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The planning board for Marion County elected to not recommend to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to approve the application for the King Tut Corp.

Latest News

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second Alachua County Public School employee is placed on administrative leave due to an ASO investigation.

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The last day to order a Bag of Books from the Alachua County Friends of the Library is this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Sunday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies joined FHP troopers in a high speed car chase outside of Newberry.

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

AJ Morning Forecast Update

Updated: 10 hours ago