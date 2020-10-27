Advertisement

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida added six new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update on COVID testing.

In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

UF had to pause all team activities after having a COVID-19 outbreak after traveling to Texas A&M. At least one player is presumed positive for COVID-19 while on the trip.

RELATED STORY: Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

“Unfortunately you end up going on the road and then you’re adding in a two-and-a-half hour plane ride, you’re adding in bus trips to and from the hotel, you’re adding in pre-game meals, and usually the hotels are not quite as big, and the spacing, as it is at home, so you’re in a tighter meal environment,” Mullen said during his press conference on Monday.

“You’re adding in a visiting locker room -- I don’t know if you’ve been to many, it’s not like the NFL where they have standards, right, of the home and visitor locker room. A lot of times, the visitor’s locker room, when you’re in there, it’s about a quarter of the size, so basically, when you travel right now, you’re going to put your team; there is no social distancing. You’re putting your same number of people in 25% of the space when you’re in there on the road. So we always knew the travel was going to be a concern and an issue for us.”

Here is the timeline of the outbreak:

Oct. 6 weekly update: 1

Oct. 13 update: 5

Oct. 20 update: 25

Oct. 27 update: 6

Florida returned to practice on Monday. Mullen does not expect to be at full strength for the Gators' game against Missouri on Saturday, but they would have enough players to player.

Florida has now issued 2,720 total tests to football players since the return to campus on May 26. The Gators have had 68 total positive results. Meanwhile, there were six new positive cases in non-football sports this week.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The planning board for Marion County elected to not recommend to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to approve the application for the King Tut Corp.

News

Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second Alachua County Public School employee is placed on administrative leave due to an ASO investigation.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The last day to order a Bag of Books from the Alachua County Friends of the Library is this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

News

Alachua County Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale ends soon

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Sunday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies joined FHP troopers in a high speed car chase outside of Newberry.

News

Caught on Camera: Man arrested after high speed chase outside Newberry

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

AJ Morning Forecast Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

High Springs Farmers Market to host grand opening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Whether you’re looking for some fresh honey or a new piece of artwork there is plenty to choose from at the High Springs Farmers Market. After 8 years of hard work, the High Springs Farmers Market pavilion will officially open Tuesday.