High Springs Farmers Market to host grand opening
High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you’re looking for some fresh honey or a new piece of artwork there is plenty to choose from at the High Springs Farmers Market.
After 8 years of hard work, the High Springs Farmers Market pavilion will officially open Tuesday.
The application process began back in 2012. With the support of a grant from the USDA, local farmers and artists now have a covered space to call home.
The grand opening will start with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 pm. The city expects many local leaders like Chuck Clemons and Clovis Watson to attend.
Then, from 3-7 pm the market will officially open up for people to buy from nearly 40 various food, art, plant, and jewelry vendors.
City of High Springs Public Information Officer, Kevin Mangan, said this has been a long time coming.
“They finally have a space to call their own and it’s not just hey you can use this space, you can use this parking lot or this field or wherever it may be this, is their forever home and this was a place that they can call their home for many many years to come,” said Mangan.
The pavilion opened in early October for a few soft openings. Vendor and owner os Sanna Rock, Sanna Saare said with access to power, fans and a roof to block the elements the new facility makes all the difference.
“It’s just it’s going to be just a really great way to improve the market visibility as well it’s already improved the market receipts and so I know the markets already more financially successful just in our first month,” said Saare. “The way the pavilion is already being used just its first month that it’s been open is really exciting to see because it become almost a town center where everybody can come together.”
After the grand opening, the markets regular hours will resume on Fridays from 3-7 pm. The pavilion is in downtown High Springs at NW 235th Street and NW 185th Road
The proposed vendors are as follows:
Carol’s Bags & More
Tie Dye Treasures
John’s Pantry/Produce
Geek Alchemy LLC
Kim’s Nature Art Gallery
Ryan’s Honey Farm LLC
Sandy’s Holiday Decor
At The Cross Creations
For Heavens Sake Bake
Bambi’s Country Farm
Mayport Shrimp
Tasty n Healthy
Angeles Farm LLC
Tamales By Vicky
Turner Farm
Fuller Farm LLC
Sanna’s Stones & Rocks
Emma Jeen’s Pies
Devil’s Farm
Stalwart Heritage Stock
Crooked Cactus Lady
Christy’s Baked Goods
Wizard of ODD Hot Sauce
KlysKreations
Saroj Massage
Robert’s Farm LLC
Maxwell Maile Jewlery
Radiant Life
Best Donuts Anywhere
Springwalk Farm
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.