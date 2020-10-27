High Springs Farmers Market to host grand opening

High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you’re looking for some fresh honey or a new piece of artwork there is plenty to choose from at the High Springs Farmers Market.

After 8 years of hard work, the High Springs Farmers Market pavilion will officially open Tuesday.

The application process began back in 2012. With the support of a grant from the USDA, local farmers and artists now have a covered space to call home.

The grand opening will start with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 pm. The city expects many local leaders like Chuck Clemons and Clovis Watson to attend.

Then, from 3-7 pm the market will officially open up for people to buy from nearly 40 various food, art, plant, and jewelry vendors.

City of High Springs Public Information Officer, Kevin Mangan, said this has been a long time coming.

“They finally have a space to call their own and it’s not just hey you can use this space, you can use this parking lot or this field or wherever it may be this, is their forever home and this was a place that they can call their home for many many years to come,” said Mangan.

The pavilion opened in early October for a few soft openings. Vendor and owner os Sanna Rock, Sanna Saare said with access to power, fans and a roof to block the elements the new facility makes all the difference.

“It’s just it’s going to be just a really great way to improve the market visibility as well it’s already improved the market receipts and so I know the markets already more financially successful just in our first month,” said Saare. “The way the pavilion is already being used just its first month that it’s been open is really exciting to see because it become almost a town center where everybody can come together.”

After the grand opening, the markets regular hours will resume on Fridays from 3-7 pm. The pavilion is in downtown High Springs at NW 235th Street and NW 185th Road

The proposed vendors are as follows:

Carol’s Bags & More

Tie Dye Treasures

John’s Pantry/Produce

Geek Alchemy LLC

Kim’s Nature Art Gallery

Ryan’s Honey Farm LLC

Sandy’s Holiday Decor

At The Cross Creations

For Heavens Sake Bake

Bambi’s Country Farm

Mayport Shrimp

Tasty n Healthy

Angeles Farm LLC

Tamales By Vicky

Turner Farm

Fuller Farm LLC

Sanna’s Stones & Rocks

Emma Jeen’s Pies

Devil’s Farm

Stalwart Heritage Stock

Crooked Cactus Lady

Christy’s Baked Goods

Wizard of ODD Hot Sauce

KlysKreations

Saroj Massage

Robert’s Farm LLC

Maxwell Maile Jewlery

Radiant Life

Best Donuts Anywhere

Springwalk Farm

