Advertisement

I-75 on-ramp to close temporarily

Drivers can expect to see the Newberry Road ramp to I-75 north close for construction Tuesday morning, October 27th, starting at 9 a.m.
Drivers can expect to see the Newberry Road ramp to I-75 north close for construction Tuesday morning, October 27th, starting at 9 a.m.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers can expect to see the Newberry Road ramp to I-75 north close for construction Tuesday morning, October 27th, starting at 9 a.m.

FDOT crews will be working on a repaving project. The on-ramp is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, October 28th, at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers will be directed to go south on I-75, exit at Archer Road, and then get back on the highway to go north.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 26

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 26th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 26

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Farm Fact: The Importance of Bees

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Levy County Democrats choose stand-in candidate for State Senate District 5 Seat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democratic Party has chosen a stand-in to run for the State Senate District 5 Seat.

Latest News

News

Levy County Democrats choose stand-in candidate for State Senate District 5 Seat

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Alachua County grabs $700K+ federal grant for mental health/jail diversion programs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County Justice for Mental Health Collaboration Program received a second round of federal grant money to enhance mental health and jail diversion initiatives in the area.

News

Alachua County grabs $700K+ federal grant for mental health/jail diversion programs

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Meet the candidates running for Union County superintendent

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
For the first time in 20 years, the seat for superintendent of Union County schools is vacant after long-time superintendent Carlton Faulk announced he is retiring after the end of this term.

News

Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Graham’s car was parked outside of the police department so that the public had the opportunity to pay their respects.