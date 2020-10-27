I-75 on-ramp to close temporarily

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers can expect to see the Newberry Road ramp to I-75 north close for construction Tuesday morning, October 27th, starting at 9 a.m.

FDOT crews will be working on a repaving project. The on-ramp is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, October 28th, at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers will be directed to go south on I-75, exit at Archer Road, and then get back on the highway to go north.

