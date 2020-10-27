In Case You Missed It: Oct. 26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 26th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Residents pay their respects to the late Chief Greg Graham
- Sinkhole continues to threaten homes; pool likely destroyed this week
- FDACS makes arrest in gas pump skimmer investigation in Levy County
- Pregnant woman stabbed in Lake City, suspect remains on the loose
- Meet the candidates running for Union County superintendent
- Small poultry processing facility proposed for location outside of Micanopy
- Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak
- Man arrested in Columbia County in connection with a Georgia homicide
National Headlines:
- Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath
- Utility says its equipment may have sparked California blaze
- Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel
- Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston
- Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
- Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
