Levy County Democrats choose stand-in candidate for State Senate District 5 Seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the death of Melina Rayna-Barrat two weeks ago, the Democratic Party has chosen a stand-in to run for the State Senate district five seat.

Levy County Democratic Party Committee Woman Stacey Peters' name will not be on the ballot, but all votes for Rayna-Barrat will go to her.

Rayna-Barrat died October 14 of cancer.

The Republican nominee is Jennifer Bradley, who is running to replace her husband Rob Bradley, who is term limited.

Read about Rayna-Barrat’s passing.

