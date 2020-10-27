Levy County Democrats choose stand-in candidate for State Senate District 5 Seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the death of Melina Rayna-Barrat two weeks ago, the Democratic Party has chosen a stand-in to run for the State Senate district five seat.

Levy County Democratic Party Committee Woman Stacey Peters' name will not be on the ballot, but all votes for Rayna-Barrat will go to her.

Rayna-Barrat died October 14 of cancer.

The Republican nominee is Jennifer Bradley, who is running to replace her husband Rob Bradley, who is term limited.

Read about Rayna-Barrat’s passing.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.