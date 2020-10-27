Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Women fill the ballot for the district 1 Alachua county commission seat this election season. Republican Raemi Glenn faces Democrat Mary Alford for the spot on Nov. 3. In the August primaries, Alford beat Mike Byerly who has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2000.

Alford is a life-long Alachua county resident and environmental engineer while Eagle-Glenn moved to the area to attend the University of Florida Levin College of Law and is now an attorney. Each candidate covered what makes them the best fit for the job.

“Serving on various advisory boards and nonprofit boards and other boards around town,” added Alford. “Getting to know the problems in my community and how to fix them. And a few years ago, I decided that I was tired of advising and I wanted to move into a decision-making role and I believe I have the experience, education and commitment to make a good commissioner.”

“It’s really about my principles and ideals,” mentioned Eagle-Glenn. “People always say, ‘well what are you going to do, what’s your three, five or ten-point plan?’ I will have those plans but I’m not drafting up plans for how to create big government solutions to help and change some things once I get there.”

When it comes to recent calls for defunding the police, the candidates share similarities.

“I am not interested in reducing the budget for the sheriff’s department so much as I am in changing how that money is spent,” mentioned Alford.

“So definitely not defunding the police,” Eagle-Glenn contributed. “I think we need to keep our police but maybe just redistribute some of those funds to make policing more equitable.”

Alford’s idea of reallocation means moving towards more clinician co-respondent teams for the sheriff’s office.

“And I believe that our police officers need to stop being first responders in many cases and become second responders and that we need to empower our dispatchers so that they can be able to dispatch a social worker.”

For Eagle-Glenn, putting the funds and time towards training deputies to work in a more equitable manner is a top priority.

“So yes, they’re going to continue to need the training to deal with problems in more of a way that a sociologist or a psychologist would.”

