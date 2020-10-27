Advertisement

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Women fill the ballot for the district 1 Alachua county commission seat this election season. Republican Raemi Glenn faces Democrat Mary Alford for the spot on Nov. 3. In the August primaries, Alford beat Mike Byerly who has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2000.

Alford is a life-long Alachua county resident and environmental engineer while Eagle-Glenn moved to the area to attend the University of Florida Levin College of Law and is now an attorney. Each candidate covered what makes them the best fit for the job.

“Serving on various advisory boards and nonprofit boards and other boards around town,” added Alford. “Getting to know the problems in my community and how to fix them. And a few years ago, I decided that I was tired of advising and I wanted to move into a decision-making role and I believe I have the experience, education and commitment to make a good commissioner.”

“It’s really about my principles and ideals,” mentioned Eagle-Glenn. “People always say, ‘well what are you going to do, what’s your three, five or ten-point plan?’ I will have those plans but I’m not drafting up plans for how to create big government solutions to help and change some things once I get there.”

When it comes to recent calls for defunding the police, the candidates share similarities.

“I am not interested in reducing the budget for the sheriff’s department so much as I am in changing how that money is spent,” mentioned Alford.

“So definitely not defunding the police,” Eagle-Glenn contributed. “I think we need to keep our police but maybe just redistribute some of those funds to make policing more equitable.”

Alford’s idea of reallocation means moving towards more clinician co-respondent teams for the sheriff’s office.

“And I believe that our police officers need to stop being first responders in many cases and become second responders and that we need to empower our dispatchers so that they can be able to dispatch a social worker.”

For Eagle-Glenn, putting the funds and time towards training deputies to work in a more equitable manner is a top priority.

“So yes, they’re going to continue to need the training to deal with problems in more of a way that a sociologist or a psychologist would.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections 2020

Early voting turnout percentages in NCFL counties

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
According to the U.S. Postal Service, if you are voting by mail, the last day to mail off your ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27 because if it is mailed any day after, it may not arrive on time.

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs Police, in conjunction with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a home in High Springs after explosive devices were found.

News

Cities of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The cities of Newberry and Archer have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County with hopes that the court will strike down a proposed charter amendment.

News

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.