Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second Alachua County Public School employee is placed on administrative leave due to an ASO investigation.

According to an email by Oak View Principal Kelly Armstrong, Bill French is on leave, while the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. In an email to parents, Armstrong says she cannot share details about the ongoing investigation, however, ASO advised them that they believe it is an “isolated incident.”

“The safety and well being of the children and staff at Oak View Middle School continues to be our highest priority. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as requested,” Armstrong stated in the email.

This comes two weeks after Buchholz' band director was placed on administrative leave.

