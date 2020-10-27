Advertisement

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

A special use permit application submitted to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners is proposing the plant to be built west of I-75 on NW 193rd St.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A plan for a minor poultry processing facility just outside of Micanopy has hit a snag.

The planning board for Marion County elected to not recommend to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to approve the application for the King Tut Corp.

RELATED STORY: Small poultry processing facility proposed for location outside of Micanopy

This doesn’t kill the application, it is only an advisory board, however, the BOCC does heavily rely on these boards.

The applicant, King Tut Corp., has requested to build the slaughtering and processing facility to help supply product for Zeezenia International Market, an ethnic grocery store in Gainesville.  Zeezenia International Market currently sells their chickens out of a farm in Newberry and wants to build its own facility to expand their farming capacity.

According to the proposal, all processing would be conducted indoors and the staging facilities for animals will  will be designed to minimize off-site odors.

City of Newberry leaders and residents near the poultry farm located in Newberry have sent letters in support of the proposed plant to the Marion County Commission.

The application will go before the BOCC on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

