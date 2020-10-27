Advertisement

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

The state’s largest teachers union is reviving its effort to fight the state’s reopening mandate.

Governor Ron DeSantis has made his goal clear.

“School closures should be off the table,” said DeSantis last Tuesday.

But the Florida Education Association argues its lawsuit isn’t about closing schools.

“Opening schools in a safe way. Making sure that every child, every child in this state gets the education they deserve in the safest and securest possible way,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

The teachers union has requested a rehearing before an appellate court, which previously upheld the state’s reopening plan.

Spar argues the court was wrong to rule districts had an option to reopen brick and mortar classrooms because they would have lost funding if they didn’t.

“If there’s a consequence that makes it impossible to operate the school system effectively then you really don’t have a choice. It’s a false pretense,” said Spar.

Right now, schools get full funding for virtual students as long as they also offer in-person learning, but that protection could go away after winter break.

“You know once this semester ends, districts are gonna have to move every student back to in-person learning,” said Spar.

Spar hopes a revised ruling could chart a clear, safe and stable path forward, while still guaranteeing local control.

“It’s never been about reopening or closing schools. It’s been about stability, support, resources and making sure that the best decisions are being made by parents, by educators and by school board members who are elected in their community,” said Spar.

FEA hopes for a quick resolution in the case, which has now been active for more than three months.

FEA has tracked 10 school closures and 834 classroom closures or quarantines due to outbreaks since schools began reopening.

It’s also tracked more than 3,600 cases among students and staff.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs Police, in conjunction with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a home in High Springs after explosive devices were found.

News

Cities of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The cities of Newberry and Archer have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County with hopes that the court will strike down a proposed charter amendment.

News

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Elections 2020

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Women fill the ballot for the district 1 Alachua county commission seat this election season. Republican Raemi Glenn faces Democrat Mary Alford for the spot on Nov. 3.

News

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago