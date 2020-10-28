Advertisement

Alachua County Commission denies motorbike facility execption

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Approval for an already built dirt bike track was denied in a unanimous decision by Alachua County commissioners at a hearing Tuesday.

The track was built by Greg Parsons for his son Tom Parsons, a professional motorbike rider and X Games athlete, without county approval of a noise ordinance exception.

Staff recommends against the board approving the expectation because the park was built without approval and could cause a nuisance to neighbors.

Parsons has created a petition to have the ordinance re-written.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs Police, in conjunction with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a home in High Springs after explosive devices were found.

News

Cities of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The cities of Newberry and Archer have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County with hopes that the court will strike down a proposed charter amendment.

Latest News

News

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Updated: 7 hours ago

Elections 2020

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Women fill the ballot for the district 1 Alachua county commission seat this election season. Republican Raemi Glenn faces Democrat Mary Alford for the spot on Nov. 3.

News

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Teachers Union Revives School Reopening Lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

News

Fallen Ocala Police Chief is returned home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Tuesday morning first responders with Ocala Fire Rescue, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and friends and family of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham gathered at the Ocala Police Department to solute the late police chief as he was escorted to the funeral home.