Alachua County Commission denies motorbike facility execption
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Approval for an already built dirt bike track was denied in a unanimous decision by Alachua County commissioners at a hearing Tuesday.
The track was built by Greg Parsons for his son Tom Parsons, a professional motorbike rider and X Games athlete, without county approval of a noise ordinance exception.
Staff recommends against the board approving the expectation because the park was built without approval and could cause a nuisance to neighbors.
Parsons has created a petition to have the ordinance re-written.
