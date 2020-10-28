Alachua County Commission denies motorbike facility execption

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Approval for an already built dirt bike track was denied in a unanimous decision by Alachua County commissioners at a hearing Tuesday.

The track was built by Greg Parsons for his son Tom Parsons, a professional motorbike rider and X Games athlete, without county approval of a noise ordinance exception.

Staff recommends against the board approving the expectation because the park was built without approval and could cause a nuisance to neighbors.

Parsons has created a petition to have the ordinance re-written.

