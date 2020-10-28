Alachua County commissioners make changes to face mask order

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners agreed to make changes to the county’s emergency order regarding face masks.

With this new change, code enforcement can fine businesses for every instance of workers not wearing masks instead of just one fine per visit.

“What this order did, is strengthen the emergency order as a further motivation for businesses to comply with the order,” said Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton. “This extra motivation will hopefully bring those few who are not in compliance in compliance and more importantly it will keep their customers safer and their employees safer.”

The change was made at the request of the city of Gainesville.

