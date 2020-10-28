Alachua County Public School buses donated to community organizations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools has a fleet of 80 new buses and instead of auctioning off the retiring ones, they were donated to charity. According to Alachua County School District leaders, they received more than 140 applications for the giveaway.

“We are very elated, all we can say is that God did it,” Driven By Purpose Outreach Ministries First Lady Cornelia Andrews said.

Andrews and her husband Pastor Cedric Andrews picked up the keys to their newly donated bus at the Gainesville Raceway on Wednesday.

“We are going to just do what we can for the community, serve dinners, help kids get back and forth to after school programs. It’s just so many things that we’re going to do with what God blessed us with,” Mrs. Andrews said.

Driven By Purpose Outreach Ministries is just one out of 40 community organizations that received a donated bus through Alachua County Public Schools' “Operation Moving Forward” . The receiving organizations were selected through a random drawing.

“But really the dollar amount that we get for those buses, pales in comparison to the value that many of these community organizations bring to our community and the support that they give our schools and our students,” Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Clarke said.

The organizations have until 2pm on Friday to pick up their bus from the Gainesville Raceway.

“Having events like this is always a good thing, it just helps everybody within the city and/or county,” Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church Musician Byron Harper said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.