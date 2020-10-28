Advertisement

Alachua Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving two cold cases

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in solving two, decades-old cold cases.

Detectives say on October 27, 1969, Pearle Bartley was found dead in a country store south of Paynes Prairie. She had been strangled.

Ernestine Boston was found in 1975 in a ditch on NE 53rd avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. To remain anonymous, people with tips can contact crime stoppers.

