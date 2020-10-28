Athlete creates petition to raise awareness about noise ordinance in Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A petition was to bring awareness to a noise ordinance regarding recreational vehicles.

Professional FMX motorcycle athlete and multi-time X games medalist Tom Parsons created a petition to shed light on a noise ordinance in the Alachua County code.

A section in the ordinance states that a resident can be in violation if an off-road vehicle such as dirt bikes can be heard on someone else’s property 50 feet or more away from the property line used for residential purposes.

Below is the section Parsons refers to regarding the noise ordinance:

Sec. 110.03. - Specific noise prohibitions.

The following acts, and the causing thereof, are declared to be a violation of this chapter.

(k) The use or operation, of a recreational vehicle (including but not limited to dirt bikes, motocross, all terrain vehicles, dune buggies, and similar off-road vehicles) in such a manner so as to produce a sound that is plainly audible at a distance of 15 meters (50 feet) or more away from the real property line of property used for residential purposes.

Parsons said the noise ordinance is too vague and needs to address decibel levels.

“When I saw the noise ordinance, it was kind of shocking to me because it just makes it so easy to completely outright ban it,” Parsons said. “I just think it’s just not fair to everybody that lives out in the country that just wants to enjoy their property.”

Parsons has a track on his property in Alachua which he created to practice but because of the ordinance, he no longer uses it to avoid being in violation with county.

He said one of the reasons he created the petition was to give children a chance to practice on their property in hopes of following in his footsteps.

“Just for me riding around when I was a child and it ended up being what I did for a living,” Parsons said. “I’d hate to see those opportunities taken away from other kids.”

Parsons' father was scheduled for a hearing with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday to talk about the noise ordinance.

The petition Parsons created has gained over 2,000.

Sign the Petition Alachua County, Florida has effectively banned you, your family, and your children from operating any recreational off road vehicles on your own property. This means dirt bikes, four wheelers, UTV's, ROV's, Jeeps, and go carts could all be in violation. If it can be heard in a neighboring property, despite the decibel level, then its use is not permitted.

