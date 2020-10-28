Florida Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit that would open primaries to all voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Supreme Court says it won’t nullify a proposed constitutional amendment that could change Florida’s primary election system.

The court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday that asked justice to order votes for Question 3 not be counted. The ballot question would style Florida elections similar to those in California.

In Florida, all candidates for the state Legislature, Cabinet and governor would appear on the same primary ballot and then the top two candidates would move on to the general election. That could mean two Democrats or two Republicans face each other in the general election.

Opponents say it would hurt minority representative in government.

