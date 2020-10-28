Gainesville commissioner warns people to stay away from growing sinkhole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Police are taping off the area around a sinkhole after people were seen looking over the edge.

The sinkhole in Northwest Gainesville is expanding and has gotten deeper over the last several days.

A video of someone looking over the edge of the sinkhole is gaining traction online. The video caught the attention of city commissioner David Arreola who posted to Facebook.

While addressing “sinkhole gawkers” Arreola said police will be taping off the area to avoid people getting too close.

Dear Sinkhole Gawkers, Please stop. The thing is still growing and some of y'all have gotten dangerously close to an edge that could give at any minute. It's now apparently bottomless. If you fall in you will lose your life. We're police taping the place off in the meantime. There's plenty of images to look at like this one taken by someone who was entirely too close. Sincerely, Concerned Commissioner

The sinkhole is threatening several residential properties and has nearly taken in a resident’s pool,

