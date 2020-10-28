Gainesville recognized for dedication to STEM careers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is being recognized for the community’s dedication to STEM careers. This is the second year in a row Gainesville has won the top city in Florida in “Insurify’s 2020 top STEM cities awards.”

The winners are determined based on the proportion of residents in science, technology, engineering or math-based careers. That information was combined with the best STEM college programs and the best cities for women in tech.

