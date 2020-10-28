Advertisement

Gainesville recognized for dedication to STEM careers

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is being recognized for the community’s dedication to STEM careers. This is the second year in a row Gainesville has won the top city in Florida in “Insurify’s 2020 top STEM cities awards.”

The winners are determined based on the proportion of residents in science, technology, engineering or math-based careers. That information was combined with the best STEM college programs and the best cities for women in tech.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Gainesville recognized for dedication to STEM careers

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Local

Two Ocala men sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
In separate but similar cases, two men from Ocala were sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.

News

Two Ocala men sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Alachua Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving two cold cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Alachua County Commission denies motorbike facility execption

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Approval for an already built dirt bike track was denied in a unanimous decision by Alachua County commissioners at a hearing Tuesday.

Local

Commissioners rule against dirt bike track

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Athlete creates petition to raise awareness about noise ordinance in Alachua County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Professional FMX motorcycle athlete and multi-time X games medalist Tom Parsons created a petition to shed light on a noise ordinance in the Alachua County code.

Local

Voting Rights Bus Tour stopped in Gainesville to help ‘free the vote’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition created the multi-city tour as an early voting initiative to support people with past felony convictions to vote.

News

Meet the candidates for the District One Alachua County Commission seat: Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Updated: 12 hours ago