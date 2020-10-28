Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 27

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 27th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville commissioner warns people to stay away from growing sinkhole

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Man arrested after firing shots at someone for staring at him

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

“Prisoners in their own home”: Domestic Violence calls increase during the pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Since the start of the pandemic, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has reported a 9% increase in calls.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 27

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

AJ Morning Forecast Update

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Marion County Pets: Ladybug, Love and Lady

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Explosive devices found in deceased person’s home in High Springs

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gainesville recognized for dedication to STEM careers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Two Ocala men sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Alachua Sheriff’s Office asks for help solving two cold cases

Updated: 2 hours ago