Incumbent Chuck Clemons battles Kayser Enneking for House seat in District 21

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Kayser Enneking is running to replace incumbent Chuck Clemons for the house of representatives seat District 21.

Each candidate spent the time explaining their platforms and why they believe they are the best ones for the job.

House District 21 covers Gilchrist, Dixie, and the Western half of Alachua County. Clemons believes strongly in protecting Florida’s natural resources like springs as more people move to Florida every year.

“1000 people a day or a brand new city of Orlando moving to Florida every single year is a pressure that our natural resources have a hard time absorbing,” said Clemons. “So I believe as chair of the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee that we must be accurately aware of and fund some of those projects that will help mitigate the pressure people are putting on our precious environment.”

Enneking is running on a platform of more affordable healthcare for everyone and believes in the midst of a pandemic her medical background is exactly what’s needed in Tallahassee.

“I think I would bring an incredibly different perspective to the house,” said Enneking. “77 members of the Florida House are lawyers, there is one physician. I think if we’ve learned anything from this pandemic is we need more people with science backgrounds. We need more people with an understanding of healthcare, we need more women and we need different perspectives to move us forward.”

On the topic of racial injustice and police reform Clemons strongly backs law enforcement but is still in favor of finding ways to improve departments.

“I am for rooting out the bad actors and bad police who cause a bad name not only for their departments but for the police in general,” said Clemons. “But without law and order and I believe in law and order we cannot enjoy the liberties America has to offer.”

Enneking also rejects defunding police saying there must be changes made.

“I think there are a number of things we could do to improve our criminal justice system. I would start with de-criminalizing homelessness and de-criminalizing marijuana use as well as eliminating cash bail. We have more people in jail in Florida awaiting trial than we do who have been convicted. We just need to take a fresh look at this. But we need to make sure our law enforcement is supported and augmented by mental health professionals.”

You can learn more about both candidates and some of the other topics they discussed by tuning in to WCJB’s facebook page for a facebook live at 9 p.m. tonight where questions are encouraged.

