Man arrested after firing shots at someone for staring at him

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City Police arrested a man they say fired shots at someone who was staring at him.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Romond Bell Monday morning on charges of openly carrying a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They say he was walking in the area of northeast Early Street and Dyson Terrace, Bell admits he saw someone staring, which made him mad, and started shooting.

No injuries were reported.

