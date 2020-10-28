New Gainesville Wawa hosts grand opening, offers four days free coffee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wawa has announced the grand opening for its new store in Gainesville.

The new Wawa at 1007 E University Avenue is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with doors opening at 8:00 a.m.

A socially distanced ribbon cutting and introduction of the store team will take place in front of the store.

Wally Goose, Wawa’s Mascot, will be there to greet and welcome “VIP Customers” participating in the ribbon cutting.

Hoagies for Heroes will acknowledge the work of the Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue with a donated lunch and $1000 to charities they choose.

In celebration of the opening, free coffee will be offered to all customers at the new Wawa from Thursday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

