OPD interim Chief thanks community for love and support after Chief Graham’s passing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department interim Chief, Mike Balken, is thankful for the community’s support.

OPD is still mourning the loss of Chief Greg Graham, who died in a plane crash Sunday morning. On Wednesday, Balken reached out to city residents, thanking them for their love and prayers during this time.

“I wanted to slow down for a few minutes this morning in order to thank our community for such an incredible outpouring of love and support,” wrote Balken in a Facebook Post. "While our agency is reeling from Chief Graham’s passing, our men and women are comforted by the notes, messages, flowers, meals and prayers that have been offered up by so, so many of you. This is a true testament to Chief Graham’s legacy and the close community relationship that he was so very proud of. Although it would be impossible for me to thank each of you personally, please know that your kindness, love and support are not going unnoticed.

“Thank you for being such a great community to serve.”

