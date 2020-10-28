Advertisement

Police: Ala. woman beat son badly then sent him to school

A school faculty member became suspicious of those injuries last week and notified police.
Chiquita Hunter charged with Aggravated Child Abuse
Chiquita Hunter charged with Aggravated Child Abuse(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, accused of violently kicking her young son several times, causing serious injuries.

After conducting several interviews, investigators on Tuesday arrested 25-year old Chiquita Nicole Hunter of Dothan.

It is believed that, on the morning of October 23, the suspect was disciplining the juvenile and kicked the juvenile in the upper torso several times, per police.

The boy was hurt so badly medical personnel transferred him to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, according to court documents.

Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.

