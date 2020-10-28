“Prisoners in their own home”: Domestic Violence calls increase during the pandemic

Palatka, Fla. (WCJB) - The CDC estimates that 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually.

CEO OF LSF Health Systems, Dr. Christine Cauffield said it’s hard to truly gauge how many people are affected by domestic violence.

“The isolation has really kept our domestic violence victims almost as prisoners in their homes,” said Cauffield.

Since the start of the pandemic, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has reported a 9% increase in calls. Dr. Cauffield said she only expects that number to increase with time.

“As things lift and as individuals are able to get out or people can now visit and feel more comfortable visiting, we will see an even greater increase in those cases again,” said Cauffield. “Loved ones, colleagues, friends that normally may visit and see signs and symptoms have not been able to connect with that individual and so a lot of these cases have been unreported.”

As a domestic violence survivor and Recovery Care Specialist at Shinning Light Peer Services in Palatka, Valarie Voughn, said she’s personally seen an increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

“From lived experience I know that there’s just so many people that just aren’t saying anything so I’m sure that the number is quite higher than that,” said Voughn.

She said this month is an important reminder for her just how far she’s come and now it’s her turn to help others.

It’s as hard to find a way out and so that’s kind of my goal, that’s my mission is to continue to help people and help them find a way out."

For those struggling with domestic violence or other substance abuse issues during the pandemic, Vough said there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“To be able to love yourself and just to know your worth and to know that you deserve better and that you can have better that’s just a huge step.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence you can find information on how to get help here.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Lines are available for free, confidential support 24/7.

