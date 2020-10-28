Advertisement

Several local girls volleyball teams advance to regionals

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several high school girls volleyball teams were in action on Tuesday night.

In 1A, The Bell Bulldogs hosted the Hilliard Red Flashes and swept them in three sets. The Lafayette Hornets fell at home to the Union County Tigers (3-1). Union County will travel to Bell on Saturday for the regional final.

Also in, 1A Newberry swept Fort Meade. On Saturday the Panthers will take on Trenton who swept Crescent City in three sets.

In 4A, the Santa Fe Raiders defeated the South Walton Seahawks 3-1, the Raiders will take on Bishop Kenny on Saturday.

