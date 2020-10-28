Time is running out to deliver your mail-in ballot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We are six days away from this year’s General Election.

There is still time to vote early, but if you plan on voting by mail, you may want to re-think putting your ballot in the mail box.

The United States Postal Service recommends that ballots are sent at least one week prior to your state’s deadline, which in Florida is by 7 p.m. on Election Day, so with only a few days left until Nov. 3rd, you may want to consider dropping off your ballot at your Supervisor of Elections office instead.

USPS recommends that you mail your ballot at least one week prior to your state’s deadline, which in Florida is by 7 PM on Election Day, so with only a few days left, several people are visiting the Supervisor of Elections to drop off their ballots in person @VoteMarion @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/cDty3FUlUI — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 28, 2020

In Marion County there’s 10 official ballot drop boxes where residents can deposit their vote by mail ballots, two at the Supervisor of Elections office and one at each of the early voting locations throughout the county.

On the first day that those ballot boxed opened, Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox said his office received between 1,200 and 1,300 ballots.

It’s a safe and secure method he said, as all of the ballot boxes are monitored by official election workers.

“The boxes that I have out at all of the locations, I have an attendant assigned to them for the entire time that they’re available, so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. there is someone that is standing next to this box, not only for safety and security method but also to remind our voters when they put them there to make sure they’ve signed the back of the envelope, make sure that envelope has the voters signature and make sure the ballot is in the envelope,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said he’s getting hundreds of ballots a day this way, and we got to see first hand, just how many people are utilizing this option.

While TV20 was filming at the Marion County Supervisor of Elections office Wednesday, we saw eight people drop off their ballots, with four more people dropping off ballots during our interview with Wilcox.

“And just for the, how many minutes have we been here, five, seven minutes, how many people have dropped it while we’ve been here, is that four, three or four that have come in here, so obviously this is a very popular method,” Wilcox said.

Only Wilcox and his staff handle the dropped off ballots, which they check on daily.

Staff will check the drop box located outside of the Supervisor of Elections office once in the morning, in the afternoon and before they leave work for the day in the evening, they will bring the ballots inside.

Early voting ends this Saturday, so all of the ballots dropped off at any of the eight early voting sites will be collected at 6 p.m., but the drop boxes at Wilcox’s office will remain open until Nov. 3rd.

The last chance residents will have to cast their vote will be Nov. 3rd. All 122 Marion County precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Every ballot must be inside the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

