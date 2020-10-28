Two Ocala men sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In separate but similar cases, two men from Ocala were sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.
The US Attorney’s office in Ocala announced that 30-year-old Curtis Duncan will serve 46 months for gun possession by a felon. Duncan’s prior felony convictions include home invasion robbery.
35-year-old Malcolm Straughter was sentenced to four and a half years on the same charge. Straughter’s convictions include robbery with a firearm.
The two were arrested one day apart by Ocala police investigating two different incidents.
