Two Ocala men sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In separate but similar cases, two men from Ocala were sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.

The US Attorney’s office in Ocala announced that 30-year-old Curtis Duncan will serve 46 months for gun possession by a felon. Duncan’s prior felony convictions include home invasion robbery.

35-year-old Malcolm Straughter was sentenced to four and a half years on the same charge. Straughter’s convictions include robbery with a firearm.

The two were arrested one day apart by Ocala police investigating two different incidents.

